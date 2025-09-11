Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

TOURISM

In Lebanon, from an ‘exceptional’ 2025 summer to merely ‘acceptable’

While industry stakeholders were expecting an excellent summer tourist season, the final outcome is meager against a backdrop of Israeli strikes and regional war.

L'OLJ / By Fouad GEMAYEL, 11 September 2025 18:38

Lire cet article en Français
In Lebanon, from an ‘exceptional’ 2025 summer to merely ‘acceptable’

Travelers inside Beirut International Airport. (Credit: Illustrative photo Mohammad Yassin/L'Orient-Le Jour)

"The indicators are green, but..." Tourism sector professionals were left disappointed after a summer season that looked promising but ultimately fell short of their expectations.After the 2024 summer was marred by intensified Israeli strikes on Lebanon, particularly in Beirut's southern suburbs, hopes were high that the 2025 season would be more favorable following a cease-fire reached between Hezbollah and Israel at the end of November 2024. On the same topic Summer season: The Lebanese hospitality sector hangs on By May, expectations were rising for an “excellent” season, with many banking on the return of Gulf vacationers after years of absence. In mid-May, Jean Abboud, president of the Association of Travel and Tourism Agents in Lebanon (ATTAL), predicted “a promising summer season, reminiscent of the prosperous...
"The indicators are green, but..." Tourism sector professionals were left disappointed after a summer season that looked promising but ultimately fell short of their expectations.After the 2024 summer was marred by intensified Israeli strikes on Lebanon, particularly in Beirut's southern suburbs, hopes were high that the 2025 season would be more favorable following a cease-fire reached between Hezbollah and Israel at the end of November 2024. On the same topic Summer season: The Lebanese hospitality sector hangs on By May, expectations were rising for an “excellent” season, with many banking on the return of Gulf vacationers after years of absence. In mid-May, Jean Abboud, president of the Association of Travel and Tourism Agents in Lebanon (ATTAL), predicted “a promising summer season, reminiscent of the...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top