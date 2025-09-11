In Lebanon, from an ‘exceptional’ 2025 summer to merely ‘acceptable’

Travelers inside Beirut International Airport. (Credit: Illustrative photo Mohammad Yassin/L'Orient-Le Jour)
"The indicators are green, but..." Tourism sector professionals were left disappointed after a summer season that looked promising but ultimately fell short of their expectations.After the 2024 summer was marred by intensified Israeli strikes on Lebanon, particularly in Beirut's southern suburbs, hopes were high that the 2025 season would be more favorable following a cease-fire reached between Hezbollah and Israel at the end of November 2024. On the same topic Summer season: The Lebanese hospitality sector hangs on By May, expectations were rising for an “excellent” season, with many banking on the return of Gulf vacationers after years of absence. In mid-May, Jean Abboud, president of the Association of Travel and Tourism Agents in Lebanon (ATTAL), predicted “a promising summer season, reminiscent of the prosperous...
