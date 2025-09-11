Elizabeth Tsurkov freed after two years in captivity: Possible move by Iran?

Israeli-Russian researcher Elizabeth Tsurkov in Istanbul, May 26, 2017. (Credit: Ahmad Mohamad/AFP)
The release of Elizabeth Tsurkov came as a surprise. Kidnapped in Baghdad in 2023, the Russian Israeli researcher was expected to arrive in Israel on Wednesday and be taken directly to a hospital, following the same protocol applied to captives freed from Gaza.It was U.S. President Donald Trump who first announced the news on his Truth Social platform, writing that Tsurkov was “safely in the American Embassy in Iraq after being tortured for many months.” Her release was later confirmed by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani. Her sister Emma, who led an intensive campaign for her release, expressed gratitude to Trump and to his special envoy for hostage affairs, Adam Boehler, and to the American Embassy in Baghdad, as well as to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.Netanyahu said in a statement that he had spoken with Emma...
