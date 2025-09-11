Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

STATE BUDGETS

2026 Budget proposal: No budgetary riders, no new taxes

One of the main issues with this proposal lies in the unprecedented introduction of a tax advance, established through three articles.

L'OLJ / By Philippe HAGE BOUTROS, 11 September 2025 15:30

2026 Budget proposal: No budgetary riders, no new taxes

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam at a Cabinet meeting on Sept. 5, 2025, in Baabda. (Credit: Mohammad Yassin/L'Orient Today)

Cabinet will begin reviewing the 2026 budget proposal on Thursday, which will remain the first — and possibly only, depending on the outcome of May’s legislative elections — which Nawaf Salam’s government will work on from start to finish.The draft, which the Finance Ministry prepared and submitted to Cabinet in late August, along with an annexed report — which L’Orient-Le Jour viewed — already gives an idea about the direction taken. “Beyond the figures, there are both positive and negative aspects,” said tax lawyer Karim Daher. “It is the draft budget of a government that is doing its best with limited room for maneuver, given the uncertain future of Lebanese debt, its banking sector, security instability, and the tense political context.”“One can still regret that there isn’t more risk-taking,” he added, “even with less than a year to...
Cabinet will begin reviewing the 2026 budget proposal on Thursday, which will remain the first — and possibly only, depending on the outcome of May’s legislative elections — which Nawaf Salam’s government will work on from start to finish.The draft, which the Finance Ministry prepared and submitted to Cabinet in late August, along with an annexed report — which L’Orient-Le Jour viewed — already gives an idea about the direction taken. “Beyond the figures, there are both positive and negative aspects,” said tax lawyer Karim Daher. “It is the draft budget of a government that is doing its best with limited room for maneuver, given the uncertain future of Lebanese debt, its banking sector, security instability, and the tense political context.”“One can still regret that there isn’t more risk-taking,” he added,...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top