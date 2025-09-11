2026 Budget proposal: No budgetary riders, no new taxes

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Cabinet will begin reviewing the 2026 budget proposal on Thursday, which will remain the first — and possibly only, depending on the outcome of May’s legislative elections — which Nawaf Salam’s government will work on from start to finish.The draft, which the Finance Ministry prepared and submitted to Cabinet in late August, along with an annexed report — which L’Orient-Le Jour viewed — already gives an idea about the direction taken. “Beyond the figures, there are both positive and negative aspects,” said tax lawyer Karim Daher. “It is the draft budget of a government that is doing its best with limited room for maneuver, given the uncertain future of Lebanese debt, its banking sector, security instability, and the tense political context.”“One can still regret that there isn’t more risk-taking,” he added, “even with less than a year to...

Cabinet will begin reviewing the 2026 budget proposal on Thursday, which will remain the first — and possibly only, depending on the outcome of May’s legislative elections — which Nawaf Salam’s government will work on from start to finish.The draft, which the Finance Ministry prepared and submitted to Cabinet in late August, along with an annexed report — which L’Orient-Le Jour viewed — already gives an idea about the direction taken. “Beyond the figures, there are both positive and negative aspects,” said tax lawyer Karim Daher. “It is the draft budget of a government that is doing its best with limited room for maneuver, given the uncertain future of Lebanese debt, its banking sector, security instability, and the tense political context.”“One can still regret that there isn’t more risk-taking,” he added,...

You have reached your article limit Now is not the time to stop reading. Stay informed for $1 only! Already have an account? Log in