2026 Budget proposal: No budgetary riders, no new taxes

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam at a Cabinet meeting on Sept. 5, 2025, in Baabda. (Credit: Mohammad Yassin/L'Orient Today)
Cabinet will begin reviewing the 2026 budget proposal on Thursday, which will remain the first — and possibly only, depending on the outcome of May’s legislative elections — which Nawaf Salam’s government will work on from start to finish.The draft, which the Finance Ministry prepared and submitted to Cabinet in late August, along with an annexed report — which L’Orient-Le Jour viewed — already gives an idea about the direction taken. “Beyond the figures, there are both positive and negative aspects,” said tax lawyer Karim Daher. “It is the draft budget of a government that is doing its best with limited room for maneuver, given the uncertain future of Lebanese debt, its banking sector, security instability, and the tense political context.”“One can still regret that there isn’t more risk-taking,” he added, “even with less than a year to...
