What's happening inside the FPM in Jbeil

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google The parliamentary elections next May will likely prove difficult for the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM). Since the 2019 uprising, Gebran Bassil’s party has lost momentum and seems to be declining in popularity in several areas once considered unshakable FPM strongholds. A few days after the party’s founder, Michel Aoun, visited Kesrouan without apparently generating the expected popular response, the FPM is now facing a serious setback with the likely resignation of Tony Abi Younes, who long served as the party’s coordinator for the Jbeil district. Many of his colleagues may even follow in his footsteps.L’Orient-Le Jour learned that Abi Younes — who did not respond to our requests for comment — has so far expressed his intention to resign only verbally. “We have not yet received anything official,” Ghassan Khoury, the FPM’s vice president...

The parliamentary elections next May will likely prove difficult for the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM). Since the 2019 uprising, Gebran Bassil’s party has lost momentum and seems to be declining in popularity in several areas once considered unshakable FPM strongholds. A few days after the party’s founder, Michel Aoun, visited Kesrouan without apparently generating the expected popular response, the FPM is now facing a serious setback with the likely resignation of Tony Abi Younes, who long served as the party’s coordinator for the Jbeil district. Many of his colleagues may even follow in his footsteps.L’Orient-Le Jour learned that Abi Younes — who did not respond to our requests for comment — has so far expressed his intention to resign only verbally. “We have not yet received anything official,” Ghassan Khoury, the...

You have reached your article limit Now is not the time to stop reading. Stay informed for $1 only! Already have an account? Log in