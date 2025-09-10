After Israeli attack, MBS pledges Saudi support for Qatar and calls for 'Arab action'

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) on Wednesday condemned the Israeli attack that targeted Hamas leaders in Doha the previous day, affirming his "support for Qatar in all measures it will take."

"We reject and condemn the brutal aggression against Qatar," MBS emphasized during the opening of the session of the Saudi Consultative Council. "We will support Qatar in all measures it takes and will put all our capabilities at its service."

The Israeli bombardment of a compound in a diplomatic neighborhood in Doha killed six people: five members of Hamas and a Qatari security guard. Hamas' senior leadership survived the assassination attempt.

MBS called for "Arab, Islamic, and international action to confront this aggression," as well as "international measures to end the occupation authority and deter it from its criminal practices that disrupt the security and stability of the region."

The Saudi leader also denounced "the brutal aggressions committed against the Palestinian people in Gaza," criticizing the Israeli army for causing "famine and forced deportations."

"The land of Gaza is Palestinian and the right of its people is inalienable: it cannot be violated by aggression nor nullified by threats," he asserted, assuring that Saudi Arabia would "protect this right and work tirelessly to prevent any violation." Israel's war on Gaza has been going on for nearly two years, and the Israeli army has killed more than 64,000 Palestinians.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), a United Nations-managed body, declared last August that part of the Gaza Strip was stricken by famine, which is expected to spread further. The famine is seen as man-made; the result of Israel's suffocating blockade of the enclave.

Regarding Syria, MBS recalled the initiatives taken by his country to support the new regime, including the lifting of international sanctions. "We support Syria's efforts to guarantee the unity of its territory and rebuild its economy, and we hope that stability will be restored in Lebanon, Yemen and Sudan," he added.

The crown prince also indicated that the kingdom's military programs aim to "raise Saudi defense capabilities to the highest global level," and that agreements signed in the field of artificial intelligence complement certain aspects of the "Vision 2030" program.

He revealed that "660 international companies have chosen to establish their regional headquarters in the kingdom, reflecting the progress made in infrastructure and the quality of technical services, thus confirming the strength of the Saudi economy."