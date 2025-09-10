Garage owner murdered in Betshai, near Baabda; employee suspected

The owner of a garage, Hikmat Hadchiti, was killed Tuesday in the town of Betshai by one of his apprentices, who struck him on the head with a hammer following an argument, according to the state-run National News Agency.

The attacker, a Syrian national, then stole the victim’s wallet and car before fleeing.

The incident sparked anger among local residents, who immediately blocked the road, prompting the army to intervene to restore order.