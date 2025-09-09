Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
ISRAEL-YEMEN

Israel army says intercepted missile from Yemen, sirens in Jerusalem


AFP / 09 September 2025 20:35

The Israeli military said it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen on Tuesday, after AFP journalists reported air raid sirens sounding in Jerusalem.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, the IAF [Israeli air force] intercepted a missile that was launched from Yemen," a military statement said.

