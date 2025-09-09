Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
GAZA WAR

Israel PM says Gaza war to end 'immediately' if Hamas accepts Trump proposal


AFP / 09 September 2025 20:27

A child holds a stuffed toy in his arms, standing among the rubble left by an Israeli strike in Gaza, Sept. 9, 2025. (Credit: Omar al-Qattaa/AFP)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday the Gaza war could end "immediately" if Hamas agrees to a truce proposal put forward by U.S. President Donald Trump, saying Israel had already accepted the conditions.

"Israel has accepted the principles, the proposal put forward by President Trump to end the war, beginning with the immediate release of all our hostages," Netanyahu said at a U.S. embassy event in Jerusalem. "If President Trump's proposal is accepted, the war can end immediately," he added.

Trump announced on Sunday that he had put forward a proposal to secure the release of Gaza hostages, but the White House has not released any details about it.

