Former Casino du Liban CEO, OSS director accused of embezzling public funds

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Mount Lebanon Investigative Judge Tarek Bou Nassar issued a ruling late last week accusing former Casino du Liban CEO Roland Khoury and Jad Gharios, CEO of Online Support Services (OSS), of embezzling public funds. OSS had a management contract with Casino du Liban through the BetArabia platform, the legal operator of online casino games.The case involves corruption facilitated by the opening of numerous gambling halls in several regions of the country, despite such activity being banned under the contract and by law, which grants Casino du Liban exclusive geographic rights to these games.This illegal expansion is believed to have fueled a vast black market, resulting in the loss of millions of dollars that should have gone to the state if players had only visited the Maameltein casino or used the state-authorized BetArabia platform. ...

Mount Lebanon Investigative Judge Tarek Bou Nassar issued a ruling late last week accusing former Casino du Liban CEO Roland Khoury and Jad Gharios, CEO of Online Support Services (OSS), of embezzling public funds. OSS had a management contract with Casino du Liban through the BetArabia platform, the legal operator of online casino games.The case involves corruption facilitated by the opening of numerous gambling halls in several regions of the country, despite such activity being banned under the contract and by law, which grants Casino du Liban exclusive geographic rights to these games.This illegal expansion is believed to have fueled a vast black market, resulting in the loss of millions of dollars that should have gone to the state if players had only visited the Maameltein casino or used the state-authorized BetArabia platform. ...

You have reached your article limit Now is not the time to stop reading. Stay informed for $1 only! Already have an account? Log in