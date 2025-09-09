Former Casino du Liban CEO, OSS director accused of embezzling public funds

Mount Lebanon Investigative Judge Tarek Bou Nassar issued a ruling late last week accusing former Casino du Liban CEO Roland Khoury and Jad Gharios, CEO of Online Support Services (OSS), of embezzling public funds. OSS had a management contract with Casino du Liban through the BetArabia platform, the legal operator of online casino games.The case involves corruption facilitated by the opening of numerous gambling halls in several regions of the country, despite such activity being banned under the contract and by law, which grants Casino du Liban exclusive geographic rights to these games.This illegal expansion is believed to have fueled a vast black market, resulting in the loss of millions of dollars that should have gone to the state if players had only visited the Maameltein casino or used the state-authorized BetArabia platform. ...
Mount Lebanon Investigative Judge Tarek Bou Nassar issued a ruling late last week accusing former Casino du Liban CEO Roland Khoury and Jad Gharios, CEO of Online Support Services (OSS), of embezzling public funds. OSS had a management contract with Casino du Liban through the BetArabia platform, the legal operator of online casino games.The case involves corruption facilitated by the opening of numerous gambling halls in several regions of the country, despite such activity being banned under the contract and by law, which grants Casino du Liban exclusive geographic rights to these games.This illegal expansion is believed to have fueled a vast black market, resulting in the loss of millions of dollars that should have gone to the state if players had only visited the Maameltein casino or used the state-authorized BetArabia platform. ...