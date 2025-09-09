From Baabda, Minister Shehadi calls for legislative framework to support start-ups

Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence Minister Kamal Shehadi, also the minister for the displaced, on Tuesday stressed the need "to create an appropriate legislative and regulatory framework to support and strengthen start-ups" in Lebanon, following a meeting with President Joseph Aoun at the Baabda Presidential Palace.

"We informed the president of the draft law regarding the creation of a Technology and Artificial Intelligence Ministry, which is on the agenda of the Cabinet meeting scheduled for today [Tuesday]," Shehadi said, according to the presidency. "The president is closely following this issue. We hope it will be adopted by the Cabinet, in line with the government's commitment in its ministerial statement to integrate technology into state institutions and boost its presence in the national economy."

The minister also said he had "presented his ministry’s work plan and the progress achieved," highlighting bills being drafted to "achieve an integrated digital economy."

The Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence Ministry, unprecedented in Lebanon, was introduced in the government of Nawaf Salam, formed at the beginning of 2025. Shehadi launched his LEAP strategy in April, which aims to turn Lebanon into a regional artificial intelligence hub within five years.