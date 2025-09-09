Increase in gasoline and diesel prices show no sign of slowing

BEIRUT — Gasoline prices recorded their fifth consecutive increase on Tuesday since Aug. 22, for a total rise of LL31,000 over this period, or $0.35 at the exchange rate of LL89,500 to the dollar, according to the latest price list published by the Ministry of Energy and Water.

Diesel has followed a similar trend, with a hike of LL25,000 or $0.28 over the same period, which has seen relative stability in global crude oil prices.

Domestic gas, whose prices are set according to a different logic, has been generally declining since Aug. 5 (-LL96,000 or $1.1), falling back below the one-million lira mark.

Here are the new rates:

– 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline: 1,472,000 Lebanese pounds (LL+7,000 compared to the last list on Friday).

– 20 liters of 98-octane gasoline: LL1,512,000 (+LL7,000)

– 20 liters of diesel (for vehicles): LL1,345,000 (+LL8,000)

– Household gas cylinder: LL996,000 (-LL11,000)

– Kiloliter of fuel oil (used to supply private electricity generators): $690.05 (+$4.83 from Tuesday’s price list).