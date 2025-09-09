From mocked sex symbols to celebrated women: Deauville toasts Pamela Anderson and Kim Novak
"Glamour doesn’t go on strike" on the Côte Fleurie. From the crowning of the "Baywatch" star turned feminist icon to simmering political frustrations, L’Orient-Le Jour walked the red carpet and behind the scenes at the 51st American Film Festival in the seaside resort.
Pamela Anderson inaugurates a beach cabin named after her, a mythical tradition in Deauville. (Credit: Stéphanie Chermont/L’Orient-Le Jour)
A Californian breeze sweeps over the Normandy beaches — the kind that makes you forget the gray skies. Around a piece of wood adorned with an American flag, about 10 journalists wait, eyes and smartphones turned skyward. On Deauville’s boardwalk, mythologized by the Trintignant/Aimée couple, where the 51st edition of the renowned film festival has just opened, a few early risers are also on the lookout for a certain Venetian blonde mane.It belongs to Pamela Anderson. Nearly 40 years ago, she was persona non grata in a haughty industry weighed down by misogynistic prejudices. "Madam is arriving and will only stay five minutes, watch in hand," warns a seasoned columnist, exasperated at the prospect of not getting an interview with today’s star. Reporting from Venice Venice Film Festival 2025: As Gal Gadot gets boycotted, Brad...
