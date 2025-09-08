Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
GAZA

Netanyahu tells Gaza City residents to 'leave now' as assault intensifies


AFP / 08 September 2025 20:09

Palestinians inspect the rubble of a building called al-Ruya Tower, in the Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City, following an Israeli army bombardment, on Sept. 8, 2025. (Credit: Omar al-Qattaa/AFP)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday told residents of Gaza City to evacuate as the military stepped up its assault on the Palestinian territory's main urban center.

"In two days, we brought down 50 terror towers, and this is only the opening stage of the intensified ground maneuver in Gaza City. I say to the residents: You have been warned, leave now!" Netanyahu said in a video statement.

