Netanyahu tells Gaza City residents to 'leave now' as assault intensifies

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday told residents of Gaza City to evacuate as the military stepped up its assault on the Palestinian territory's main urban center.
"In two days, we brought down 50 terror towers, and this is only the opening stage of the intensified ground maneuver in Gaza City. I say to the residents: You have been warned, leave now!" Netanyahu said in a video statement.
