Elissa case: 9 security officials prosecuted for helping alleged fraudster escape

The government commissioner at the military court, Judge Claude Ghanem, has opened proceedings against nine active and retired law enforcement agents accused of helping a wanted scam suspect flee Lebanon.

The suspect, described as a repeat offender by a Palace of Justice source contacted in August, is accused of extorting several million dollars from singer Elissa in 2019. The case resurfaced in mid-August.

According to a document reviewed by L’Orient-Le Jour and obtained from a senior judicial source, Ghanem launched legal action against 12 people, including nine military personnel.

Army, ISF and General Security

Of those charged, one is from the army, two from the Internal Security Forces, and the others from General Security, with some retired, according to a source close to the case. Ten of the 12 defendants are currently detained.

Among the civilians named in the Sept. 2 judicial order is A.H., the main suspect in the scam targeting Elissa. He allegedly fled Lebanon through Beirut’s airport despite an active arrest warrant.

Normally, when the judiciary issues a search warrant, the ISF relays it to General Security, which then circulates it to all border crossings and registers it in its computerized system. In this case, the warrant was reportedly not visible on the system, allowing the suspect to cross the checkpoint and board his flight.

The document indicates that several agents allegedly accepted bribes to manipulate the transfer of documents between security agencies, facilitating the suspect’s escape. Others are accused of neglecting their professional duties.

The scam unfolded amid Lebanon’s financial collapse, as depositors, facing cash shortages, turned to intermediaries to exchange checks denominated in “lollars” for fresh dollars, often at discounts of up to 85 or 90 percent. In this context, Elissa reportedly handed a $2.7 million check to Ali Hammoud, who then disappeared without paying her any compensation.