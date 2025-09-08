Army injures suspect arrested for kidnappings, arms, drug trafficking in Bekaa

The Lebanese Army announced Monday the arrest of a Lebanese suspect, H.Z., in the border town of al-Qasr in the Baalbeck-Hermel district, "wanted for leading gangs specializing in the kidnapping of people for ransom, as well as arms and drug trafficking, car theft and smuggling to Syria."

According to a statement from the military, the arrest followed surveillance and tracking operations carried out by an army intelligence patrol. The army specified that the patrol came under fire during the operation, to which the soldiers responded, injuring the suspect, who was then transported to the hospital for treatment.

"A weapon, a quantity of narcotics, and fake ID documents were found in his possession," the army added. The seized items were handed over to the relevant authorities and a judicial investigation has been opened.