UNIFIL says helped Lebanese Army redeploy at more than 120 positions in the South

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) announced Monday that, with its support, the Lebanese Army has redeployed at "more than 120 positions in southern Lebanon," while the Israeli army continues to occupy positions in the region, in violation of the cease-fire agreement of Nov. 27, 2024.

"The Blue Helmets are working closely with the Lebanese army to restore stability in the region," UNIFIL said in a statement. "Through patrols, training exercises and daily coordination, they are helping the Lebanese Army expand its presence. With UNIFIL's support, the Lebanese Army has redeployed at more than 120 positions in southern Lebanon, thus strengthening state authority in accordance with United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701," the force added.

UNIFIL's mandate was extended last month by the Security Council for the last time. By the end of 2026, the interim force will have to begin a withdrawal plan expected to end by the end of 2027. The cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah was adopted in November 2024 to end more than a year of war that left the party weakened and deprived of its historic leadership. Since then, UNIFIL and the Lebanese Army have been cooperating to ensure disarmament south of the Litani. On Friday, the government approved an army-proposed plan to disarm militias throughout the country, starting with Hezbollah, which still refuses to hand over its weapons.