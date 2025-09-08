Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
JERUSALEM SHOOTING

EU condemns Jerusalem shooting, says shows need for cease-fire


AFP / By AFP, 08 September 2025 14:10

Members of Israel's ZAKA search and rescue emergency services collect samples at the scene of a shooting at the Ramot road junction in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem on Sept. 8, 2025. (Credit: Menahem Kahana/AFP.)

The EU on Monday condemned a deadly shooting by Palestinian gunmen at a bus stop in east Jerusalem, and said it underscored the urgent need for a cease-fire as Israel wages war in Gaza.

"We condemn this attack, as we condemn all loss of lives," European Union spokesman Anouar al-Anouni said. "We call for de-escalation, and this shows how necessary and critical a cease-fire is."

"Civilians on both sides, both Palestinians and Israelis, have suffered for far too long and far too much. And this must end now, and it is high time to break this cycle of violence."

