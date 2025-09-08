Israel FM accuses Spain of waging 'anti-Israel and antisemitic campaign'

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar accused Spain of antisemitism on Monday after its Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced nine measures aimed at stopping what he called "the genocide in Gaza".

"The attempt by Sanchez's corrupt administration to divert attention from serious corruption scandals through a continuous anti-Israel and antisemitic campaign is transparent," Saar wrote on X.

He also said that Spain's deputy prime minister and labour minister, Yolanda Diaz, would be barred from entering Israel, which "will not maintain any contact with her".

"Today we put a red line here, demonstrating we will not take it from them anymore," Saar added during a press conference in Budapest with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto.

He denounced both Spain and France, saying that "if they are so enthusiastic to establish a Palestinian state, they have huge territories they can do that in their own territory."

Israel's relations with France have been particularly strained since President Emmanuel Macron co-chaired a conference in July with Saudi Arabia to call for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Saar added that Israel would "not risk" its security by having "indefensible borders".

"We will not repeat the mistakes of the past," he said.

Palestinian gunmen opened fire at a bus stop in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem on Monday, killing five people and wounding several others.

"The distance between the terrorists that went this morning from their houses in the Palestinian territories to Jerusalem to attack Israeli citizens on the bus is a few miles," Saar said.

The measures Sanchez announced include an arms embargo on Israel and a ban on vessels carrying fuel for the Israeli military from using Spanish ports.

The announcement marks the latest escalation of Spain's outspoken criticism of the Israeli offensive in Gaza, which was sparked by the unprecedented Hamas attack on Israel in 2023.