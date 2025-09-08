"Today, a powerful hurricane will strike the skies of Gaza City," Katz threatens

BEIRUT — Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has once again threatened Hamas with "destroying Gaza City" and "annihilating" Hamas, in a message on the social network X.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army continues its offensive on the enclave's major urban center, which it aims to seize control of.

"Today, a powerful hurricane will strike the skies of Gaza City and the towers of terror will tremble," Katz wrote in Hebrew on his X account.

"This is a final warning to the murderers and rapists of Hamas, in Gaza and in luxury hotels abroad: Release the hostages and lay down your arms — or Gaza will be destroyed and you will be annihilated," he threatened, as the Israeli military command recommends the government avoid a major operation in Gaza City that would endanger the lives of soldiers and hostages, preferring an agreement instead.

Despite this, Minister Katz states that the Israeli army "is continuing its plan as scheduled and preparing to expand its operations to decisively take the upper hand in Gaza."

"The lock has now been lifted on the gates of hell in Gaza," he had already written on Friday.