Syrian man loses foot in landmine blast near al-Kabir River

NORTH LEBANON — The explosion of a landmine on Sunday evening on the Lebanese bank of the Nahr al-Kabir river, in the area of Khatt al-Batroul bordering Syria, in the Wadi Khaled region (North Lebanon), resulted in the amputation of the foot of a Syrian national, Kh. Ch., our correspondent in the North, Michel Hallak, reports. The blast was heard throughout the region.

The Red Cross transported the injured man to Notre-Dame de la Paix Hospital in Kobeyate, Akkar, for necessary medical treatment.

Anti-personnel mines had been planted along the Lebanese-Syrian border by the Assad regime, in front of Lebanese villages, especially after the start of the Syrian civil war in 2011, in order to control illegal border crossings. When the al-Kabir river overflows its banks, landmines are often swept onto the Lebanese side, our correspondent notes. In May 2021, the Lebanese army issued a warning about this risk.

A week ago, residents of the border locality of Arida, in the Akkar district of North Lebanon, voiced their concern about a possible flood of the al-Kabir river, due to works carried out by the Ministry of Public Works.