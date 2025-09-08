Three injured in two separate shootings Sunday night in Tripoli

NORTH LEBANON — Two shootings on Sunday night in Tripoli, North Lebanon, left three people injured, our correspondent reports.

In the first incident, an unidentified individual fired at two men who were in a car on the road connecting Maaloula to Tripoli. Both men were injured, one of them seriously, while the shooter fled the scene.

The reasons behind the shooting are unknown. To prevent any tension, the Lebanese Army was deployed around the city's government and Islamic hospitals, where the two injured men were transported.

The second shooting took place when two men riding a moped opened fire on a relative of theirs in a street in the northern city, injuring him in the leg. The army has launched an investigation to apprehend the shooters, who reportedly acted as a result of a family dispute.

Since Friday, security forces have been continuing their security campaign in the North governorate, particularly in Tripoli, to crack down on scooter-related violations, limit the proliferation of illegal weapons, as well as thefts and celebratory gunfire. A large number of illegal two-wheeled vehicles have been seized.

Community tensions or family disputes regularly escalate into gunfire or shootings in Tripoli, where law enforcement authorities frequently announce security campaigns.

Reporting by our regional correspondent Michel Hallak.