Hamas, under Trump threat, says it is “ready to immediately sit at the negotiating table”

BEIRUT — Hamas said Sunday it was willing to "immediately" resume negotiations after receiving a new proposal from Washington, while U.S. President Donald Trump declared he had issued a "final warning" to the Palestinian movement.

"We have received, through mediators, some ideas from the Americans to reach a cease-fire and Hamas is ready to immediately sit at the negotiating table," the movement wrote in a statement. According to information from the Qatari channel Al-Jazeera, this new plan calls for the immediate release of all Israeli hostages still held in Gaza in exchange for 2,000 to 3,000 Palestinian prisoners detained in Israeli prisons, as well as a cease-fire in the besieged territory.

Trump, for his part, announced Sunday that he had sent a "final warning" to the Islamist group for the return of hostages held in the Palestinian enclave, assuring that he had warned Hamas "of the consequences in case of refusal."

He had previously told the press that a cease-fire agreement along with the release of hostages could happen "very soon," saying the war is "a problem we want to solve for the Middle East, for Israel, and for the world."

Trump then stated that in his view, fewer than 20 Israeli hostages were still alive in Gaza. "Let's say we have 20 people and 38 bodies. I think we are going to get them all back," he added.