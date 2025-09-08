Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
GAZA

Israel defense minister warns Hamas to surrender or be 'annihilated'


AFP / By AFP, 08 September 2025 09:50

Palestinians collect salvaged items following an explosion in the Saftawi neighbourhood, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on Aug. 25, 2025. (Credit: Bashar Taleb/AFP.)

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz warned Hamas on Monday to lay down its arms or face the destruction of Gaza and its own annihilation.

"This is a final warning to the Hamas murderers and rapists in Gaza and in luxury hotels abroad: Release the hostages and put down your weapons — or Gaza will be destroyed and you will be annihilated," Katz said on X shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump issued what he described as a "last warning" to Hamas to release the hostages still held in Gaza.

