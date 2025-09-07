Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

GAZA

Israeli army says it hit another high-rise in Gaza City after evacuation order


AFP / 07 September 2025 19:09

Smoke and flames rise as an Israeli airstrike hits a house in Gaza City. (Credit: Khamis al-Rifi/Reuters)

The Israeli military said it hit a residential tower in Gaza City on Sunday after issuing two evacuation warnings, while the Palestinian territory's civil defense agency reported no immediate casualties.

"The[Israeli military] struck a high-rise building that was used by the Hamas terrorist organization in the area of Gaza City," the military said in a statement referring to al-Ruya Tower, saying it had been used "to monitor the location of... troops in the area."

The Israeli military said it hit a residential tower in Gaza City on Sunday after issuing two evacuation warnings, while the Palestinian territory's civil defense agency reported no immediate casualties.

"The[Israeli military] struck a high-rise building that was used by the Hamas terrorist organization in the area of Gaza City," the military said in a statement referring to al-Ruya Tower, saying it had been used "to monitor the location of... troops in the area."

On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read