Jordanian king rejects any Israeli move to annex West Bank

King Abdullah II of Jordan on Sunday reaffirmed his "absolute refusal" towards any efforts by Israel to annex the occupied West Bank during a visit to the UAE, the royal palace said.

The message came after several Israeli officials suggested that the country could proceed with the annexation of large tracts of the territory in response to moves by Western governments to recognise Palestinian statehood this month.

According to a palace statement, Abdullah reiterated "Jordan's absolute refusal of any Israeli measures aimed at annexing the West Bank and forcing Palestinians to leave."

He also rejected any plans to displace Palestinians from Gaza or to separate the two Palestinian territories.

He was joined by Emirati President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in expressing opposition to Israeli plans to expand settlements in the West Bank, occupied by Israel since 1967.

They also rejected "Israeli plans aimed at perpetuating the occupation of Gaza and expanding military control."

The United Arab Emirates warned this week that annexation would be a "red line."

The issue was a key point during the U.S.-led negotiations for Abu Dhabi to normalise relations with Israel in the Abraham Accords of 2020.

The Jordanian king has on multiple occasions said that Jordan would never be a "substitute country" for Palestinians, amid suggestions from the United States and Israel that third countries could take in displaced Gazans.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar on Sunday warned that Western nations recognising a Palestinian state could trigger "unilateral" measures by Israel.

Far-right finance minister Bezalel Smotrich called this week for the West Bank's annexation in response.