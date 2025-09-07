Rai urges return to 'the essential': Coexistence and equality

Maronite Patriarch Bechara al-Rai stated in his Sunday homily that Lebanon should not dwell on "trivialities" but return to what is essential — namely "coexistence, human dignity, freedom, and equality, all under the rule of law." For the prelate, these points constitute "the best part of the country, which should not be taken away from it and whose loss would render everything else meaningless."

This appeal comes after several weeks of political polarization in Lebanon over the issue of Hezbollah's disarmament. The party, which refuses to relinquish its arsenal, has repeatedly raised the threat of internal "confrontation," while its detractors in Lebanon and the United States are pushing for the rapid disarmament of the party-militia.

In this context, Rai called on officials to "build a state based on law and justice, preserve the land and the identity of the citizen, place the public interest above private interests and work toward a national unity that transcends divisions and the struggle for power."

He urged political leaders to "put the interest of the nation and the people above all else; economic stakeholders and decision-makers to restore confidence in the national economy; and citizens to remain steadfast in their land, the foundation of their identity and history."

He concluded: "The homeland today is experiencing a struggle between a multitude of worries and disorder, on the one hand, and the necessity of holding on to what is essential, on the other hand."

Parliament stated on Friday that it had "welcomed" the plan prepared by the Lebanese army to dismantle the militias' arsenals, starting with Hezbollah. It was a measured formula that avoided formal adoption of the plan so as not to offend the Shiite duo, whose ministers had walked out of the session. Sources close to the Amal-Hezbollah duo reacted cautiously to the government's decision, which was also welcomed at the other end of the political spectrum.