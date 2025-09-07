Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
DIPLOMACY

Ghassan Salameh visits United Arab Emirates


L'OLJ / 07 September 2025 15:49

Culture Minister Ghassan Salameh was received by the Emirati Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdallah bin Zayed al-Nahyan, on Sunday, July 7, in Abu Dhabi. (Credit: National News Agency)

The vice prime minister and minister of foreign affairs of the United Arab Emirates, Abdallah bin Zayed al-Nahyan, received the Lebanese minister of culture, Ghassan Salameh, on Sunday in his office in Abu Dhabi.

The two officials discussed relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen cooperation between Lebanon and the UAE, particularly in the cultural field, according to the state-run National News Agency.

