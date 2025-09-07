Ghassan Salameh visits United Arab Emirates

The vice prime minister and minister of foreign affairs of the United Arab Emirates, Abdallah bin Zayed al-Nahyan, received the Lebanese minister of culture, Ghassan Salameh, on Sunday in his office in Abu Dhabi.
The two officials discussed relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen cooperation between Lebanon and the UAE, particularly in the cultural field, according to the state-run National News Agency.
