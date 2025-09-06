One dead, two wounded in armed clash between jewelry store owners in Barbir

One person was killed and two others were injured after armed clashes broke out Saturday morning in Beirut’s Barbir gold market, local media reported.

Eyewitnesses said shots were fired indiscriminately with Kalashnikov rifles, sparking panic among passersby and shoppers who suddenly found themselves caught in the middle of the gunfight.

The clash reportedly erupted between the owner of several jewelry stores and unidentified individuals. People rushed to take cover inside nearby shops or fled the area.

Security forces and the Lebanese Army quickly deployed to cordon off the market and prevent further escalation, according to local media.

The Information Branch has launched an investigation into the circumstances and motives behind the dispute. The Lebanese Army did not respond to L’Orient Today’s request for comment at the time of publication.