Israel destroys another apartment tower in Gaza City

Israel destroyed an apartment tower on Saturday afternoon in southwestern Gaza City, witnesses told AFP, following an Israeli airstrike in an area that the Israeli army had earlier instructed residents to evacuate.

“The army recently struck an apartment tower used by the terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza City area,” a military statement said. Witnesses told AFP that the building targeted was the Soussi tower, located within the same evacuation perimeter as the Rouya tower, which the Israeli army had previously announced it intended to target.

Videos circulating on social media show the roughly fifteen-story tower collapsing in a massive cloud of dust after explosions at its base. Sharing one of the clips, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz wrote on his X account: “We continue.” The day before, following a similar demolition of a building in western Gaza City, he had written: “We have begun.”