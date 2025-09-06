Budget 2026: What the Finance Ministry is planning

The cover of the draft budget for 2026. (Screenshot from site)
Finance Minister Yassin Jaber submitted the draft budget law for 2026 to the presidency of the Parliament on Aug. 29, meeting the deadlines set by the Lebanese public accounting code for the third consecutive year, which is before the end of August. The executive now has until the end of September to review and potentially amend the draft before adopting it and sending it to Parliament, which must approve it by the end of the year to meet the required deadlines. The roughly 1,050-page document seen by L’Orient-Le Jour does not include a preamble, which would typically explain the Finance Ministry's approach and present the various economic indicators used to base its 2026 budget projections on. Overall, the text aims to achieve financial balance amid rising public revenues and expenditures for the upcoming fiscal year. From our...
