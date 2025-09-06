State Security seizes fiscal stamps on the black market in Dikwaneh

State Security announced on Saturday that it had seized stamps on the black market in Dikwaneh, in Mount Lebanon, and sealed the offices involved with red wax.

“In the framework of its ongoing efforts to combat financial crimes and protect public funds, and following information received about the sale of fiscal stamps on the black market at prices higher than those set by the Ministry of Finance, a patrol from the Mount Lebanon Regional Directorate of State Security conducted a search on Tuesday at three offices in the Dikwaneh neighborhood belonging to Lebanese nationals S.B., Q.C. and N.T.,” the agency said in a statement.

“A quantity of fiscal stamps was seized, the offices were sealed with red wax, and their owners were taken into custody for questioning before being released,” the statement added.

Following the economic crisis that erupted in Lebanon in 2019, fiscal stamps had become nearly impossible to find in official outlets and were being sold at exorbitant prices on the black market.