Israel calls for evacuation of a southwest Gaza City area ahead of a strike on an apartment tower

The Israeli army on Saturday called on residents to evacuate the area around a tower in southwestern Gaza City ahead of an expected strike on the building.

“Urgent alert to the residents of Gaza City … especially those in the Al-Rouya building … or in nearby tents,” said a message posted on social media by Avichay Adraee, the Israeli army’s Arabic-language spokesperson, accompanied by an aerial view showing the building marked in red in its surroundings.

“The [Israeli] forces will strike the building shortly due to the presence of terrorist infrastructure [of the Palestinian Islamist movement] Hamas inside or nearby,” added Adraee.