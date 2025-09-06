Israel calls for evacuation of a southwest Gaza City area ahead of a strike on an apartment tower

Palestinians at the funerals of relatives killed in Israeli airstrikes, Sep. 6, 2025. (Credit: Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters)
The Israeli army on Saturday called on residents to evacuate the area around a tower in southwestern Gaza City ahead of an expected strike on the building.
“Urgent alert to the residents of Gaza City … especially those in the Al-Rouya building … or in nearby tents,” said a message posted on social media by Avichay Adraee, the Israeli army’s Arabic-language spokesperson, accompanied by an aerial view showing the building marked in red in its surroundings.
“The [Israeli] forces will strike the building shortly due to the presence of terrorist infrastructure [of the Palestinian Islamist movement] Hamas inside or nearby,” added Adraee.
The Israeli army on Saturday called on residents to evacuate the area around a tower in southwestern Gaza City ahead of an expected strike on the building.“Urgent alert to the residents of Gaza City … especially those in the Al-Rouya building … or in nearby tents,” said a message posted on social media by Avichay Adraee, the Israeli army’s Arabic-language spokesperson, accompanied by an aerial view showing the building marked in red in its surroundings.“The [Israeli] forces will strike the building shortly due to the presence of terrorist infrastructure [of the Palestinian Islamist movement] Hamas inside or nearby,” added Adraee.Israël appelle à évacuer une zone du sud-ouest de Gaza-ville annonçant une frappe sur une tour d'immeuble...