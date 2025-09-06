The Israeli army calls on the inhabitants of Gaza City to move to a ‘humanitarian zone’ further south | LIVE

Israeli army calls for evacuation of Gaza City ahead of announced assault

The Israeli army called on residents of Gaza City this morning to evacuate to a zone declared “humanitarian” further south, ahead of a planned ground assault on the city, the largest in the Palestinian territory, which has been devastated by nearly 23 months of war.

Avichay Adraee, the army’s Arabic-speaking spokesperson, issued the call on social media as the U.N., which estimates around one million residents in the area, warned of an impending “disaster” if the offensive on Gaza City expands.

The evacuation order comes after U.S. President Donald Trump said yesterday that the United States was “in deep negotiations with Hamas,” whose unprecedented attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, triggered the war.

Adraee specified that to “facilitate the departure of the city’s residents,” the coastal Al-Mawasi sector in the south of the territory has been declared a “humanitarian zone.” According to the army, this zone includes “essential humanitarian infrastructure” and is supplied with “food, tents, medicine and medical equipment.”