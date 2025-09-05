Agriculture Ministry launches project to analyze soil affected by Israeli bombings

Agriculture Minister Nizar Hani chaired a coordination meeting at his ministry in Beirut dedicated to a project aimed at analyzing farmland impacted by Israeli bombings, with a view to rehabilitation.

This initiative is part of the "Contribution to food security for refugees and host communities in Lebanon" project, implemented in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the World Food Program (WFP) and Care. It is funded by the European Union, according to the official statement.

The goal is to "restore agricultural production capacity in areas affected by Israeli aggression, in order to strengthen the country's food security." Representatives from the concerned parties, as well as the Lebanese Army, the Agriculture Ministry, the FAO, WFP, the Lebanon Reforestation Initiative, Care, the American University of Beirut and the Amel International Foundation took part in the discussions.

The agriculture minister emphasized that "the unification of efforts and scientific standards between universities, laboratories, organizations, and official institutions is a fundamental pillar for the success of the 2026–2035 10-year strategy," stressing that "the ministry is working to ensure the quality of analyses and the reliability of results to support affected farmers and enable them to resume production as soon as possible."

Israel continues to bomb Lebanon almost daily, despite the cease-fire reached at the end of last November that ended 13 months of war.