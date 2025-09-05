Gaza death toll now stands at 64,300

Israeli fire has killed 69 people in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, and another 422 have been wounded, according to the Palestinian enclave's Health Ministry. The ministry said six of those killed were seeking humanitarian aid, and three others died from malnutrition.

This brings the total death toll in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war to 64,300, including 11,768 since Israel unilaterally resumed the war in March after a two-month truce.

The ministry specified that, since the collapse of the truce on March 18, 2,362 people have been killed while trying to access humanitarian aid. Since the start of the war, 376 people have died of hunger or malnutrition, including 134 children.