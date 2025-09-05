Israeli forces shoot dead Palestinian near West Bank checkpoint

The Palestinian health ministry said Israeli forces shot dead a 57-year-old man near a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank on Friday, while the military said it had "eliminated the terrorist."

In a statement, the Palestinian health ministry announced "the martyrdom of citizen Ahmed Abdel Fattah Shahada... by occupation bullets," near a checkpoint south of Nablus in the northern West Bank late on Friday.

The Israeli military said in a statement that "a terrorist arrived at [a] checkpoint and hurled a suspicious object at [Israeli] soldiers operating in the area."

"The terrorist did not comply to [Israeli military] instructions, thereafter the soldiers followed standard operating procedures and eliminated the terrorist in order to remove the threat," it added.

It said no Israeli soldiers were injured.

Violence has surged in the Palestinian territory, which Israel has occupied since 1967, since the start of the Gaza war nearly two years ago.

Since Hamas' attack on Oct. 7, 2023, at least 973 Palestinians, including militants, have been killed by Israeli forces or settlers, according to figures from the Palestinian health ministry.

During the same period, at least 36 Israelis, including soldiers, have been killed in Palestinian attacks or during Israeli military operations, according to official Israeli figures.