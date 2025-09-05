Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
CINE-CONCERT

Echoes of Palestine in Mina: Rumman’s September festival

A cine-concert of restored Palestinian archives and live music brings memory to life in Tripoli.

L'Orient Today / By Rayanne TAWIL, 05 September 2025 16:28

Fady Tabbal and Ghassan Sahhab on the stage for Rumman’s cinema event. (Credit: Rayanne Tawil.)

Tucked in the narrow streets of Mina, Rumman has done it again – pulled off one incredible event. From the moment you entered, the venue seemed to hold its breath. Heavy red curtains and rows of chairs dominated the space, dim lights flickered in the corners, and a disco ball reflected the soft glimmers. In the middle stood a stage set with instruments, with a screen stretched behind it, waiting to come to life.It was the fourth edition of the festival, and the evening began with words from Mohamad Tanir, co-founder of Rumman. His introduction carried both pride and humility, as if he knew what was about to unfold would resonate well beyond the night itself.Then the screen flickered on, revealing a projection of Chantal Partamian, the archivist and filmmaker whose “Katsakh: Mediterranean Archives” project has been quietly rescuing reels...
