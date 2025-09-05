Hamas releases video showing two Israeli hostages held in Gaza

The armed wing of Palestinian militant group Hamas released footage on Friday purporting to show two hostages seized on Oct. 7, 2023 alive in Gaza City late last month.

The video shows one hostage in a car being driven through a neighborhood with destroyed buildings, calling on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to carry out a planned military offensive to conquer Gaza City.

Israeli media identified him as Guy Gilboa Dalal, who was attending the Nova music festival in southern Israel when he was abducted by militants during their unprecedented attack nearly two years ago.

In the video released on Friday, he says in Hebrew that he is in Gaza City and that the footage was filmed on Aug. 28, 2025.

Towards the end of the clip, he is shown meeting another captive, whose family has asked that he not be identified.

AFP was unable to immediately verify the video or the date it was filmed.

In February, Hamas published a video showing two Israelis, including Gilboa Dalal, in a vehicle watching a hostage release ceremony during a brief cease-fire.