Gasoline, diesel and fuel oil prices rise in Lebanon

BEIRUT — Gasoline, fuel oil and diesel prices rose again Friday, according to the latest schedule from the Ministry of Energy and Water, while the cost of domestic gas remained unchanged after a slight decline earlier in the week.

Here are the new rates:

– 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline: 1,465,000 Lebanese Lira (+15,000 LL)

– 20 liters of 98-octane gasoline: LL1,505,000 (+LL15,000)

– 20 liters of diesel (for vehicles): LL1,337,000 (+LL14,000)

– Domestic gas cylinder: LL1,007,000 (unchanged)

– Kiloliter of diesel (used to supply private power generators): $685.22 (+$7.81 since Tuesday).