France's Macron: U.S. support to Ukraine security guarantees will be finalised in coming days

U.S. support to Ukraine security guarantees will be finalised in the coming days, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday, after a call with among others U.S. President Donald Trump in the aftermath of a meeting of countries supporting Ukraine.

"We held a call with President Trump. The conclusions of this call are simple: In the coming days, we will finalise US support and these security guarantees. The United States, as I said, has been involved in every stage of the process," Macron told reporters.