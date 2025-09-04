Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

UKRAINE

France's Macron: U.S. support to Ukraine security guarantees will be finalised in coming days


By reuters, 04 September 2025 17:39

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and France's President Emmanuel Macron arrive to give a press conference following the Coalition of the Willing Summit, at the Elysee presidential Palace, in Paris, on Sept. 4, 2025. (Credit: Ludovic Marin/AFP.)

U.S. support to Ukraine security guarantees will be finalised in the coming days, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday, after a call with among others U.S. President Donald Trump in the aftermath of a meeting of countries supporting Ukraine.

"We held a call with President Trump. The conclusions of this call are simple: In the coming days, we will finalise US support and these security guarantees. The United States, as I said, has been involved in every stage of the process," Macron told reporters.

U.S. support to Ukraine security guarantees will be finalised in the coming days, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday, after a call with among others U.S. President Donald Trump in the aftermath of a meeting of countries supporting Ukraine.

"We held a call with President Trump. The conclusions of this call are simple: In the coming days, we will finalise US support and these security guarantees. The United States, as I said, has been involved in every stage of the process," Macron told reporters.

On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read