Israel drops new leaflets in South Lebanon targeting a factory in Khiam allegedly linked to Hezbollah | LIVE

On eve of key Cabinet meeting, Amal MPs call for unity, sovereignty, and action on Israeli strikes

On Thursday, ahead of a critical Cabinet meeting, MP Ali Khreis of the Amal Movement’s "Development and Liberation" bloc emphasized that Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri remains “a guarantor of national unity and dialogue.”

He stressed that sensitive national issues — especially the question of arms control — must be resolved through “national dialogue.”

Khreis also urged Lebanon’s political factions to unite in calling for international pressure on Israel to stop its near-daily attacks on South Lebanon. He reaffirmed that the Lebanese army is a “key guarantor of security” and called for an end to “internal voices sowing discord.”

Fellow Amal MP Kassem Hachem, speaking during the funeral of a civilian killed in an Israeli strike on Shebaa on Wednesday, criticized what he described as the government's indifference. “The government no longer pays attention, or has become accustomed to the bombings, destruction, killings, and expanding occupation — as if it’s become normal,” he said.

Hachem questioned whether current policies are being dictated by “external pressures or desires,” asking: “Where is our sovereignty and national dignity? Why this abandonment of the South’s suffering? Where are the means of resistance for residents of border areas, who form Lebanon’s essential line of defense against regional threats?”