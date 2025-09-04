Israel drops new leaflets in South Lebanon targeting a factory in Khiam allegedly linked to Hezbollah | LIVE

MSF warns of ‘significant risk’ of ethnic cleansing in the occupied West Bank
Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has warned that Palestinians in the occupied West Bank are facing an escalating campaign of forced displacement by Israeli soldiers and settlers, which the group says “significantly increases” the risk of ethnic cleansing.
In a statement, MSF said its teams have “witnessed policies and practices clearly aimed at expelling people from their land and preventing any possible return.”
Since the beginning of 2025, some 40,000 Palestinians have been forcibly displaced by large-scale Israeli military operations, particularly in the refugee camps of Tulkarem and Jenin, according to Al Jazeera.
According to U.N. agency OCHA, at least 987 Palestinians — including over 210 children — have been killed by Israeli forces or settlers in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem between Oct. 7, 2023, and Aug. 25, 2025.
Walid Ba'arini: 'We all aspire to Lebanese sovereignty and unity of arms'
Speaking after a meeting with the Maronite Patriarch in Dimane, MP Walid Ba’arini of the National Moderation bloc (mostly ex-Hariri Sunni MPs) expressed hope that Friday’s cabinet session will result in consensus on the army’s proposed disarmament plan.
“We all aspire to the unity of arms and Lebanese sovereignty,” he said, adding that any discussion on sovereignty must also address the ongoing Israeli presence in at least five sites in South Lebanon. “This presence hinders progress. The Lebanese Army — many of whose soldiers come from Akkar — is capable of managing the situation.”
“I hope tomorrow brings agreement without divisions,” he continued. “There is no room for conflict in Lebanon. We are not two opposing camps — we are all Lebanese. There must be neither rulers nor ruled.”
On eve of key Cabinet meeting, Amal MPs call for unity, sovereignty, and action on Israeli strikes
On Thursday, ahead of a critical Cabinet meeting, MP Ali Khreis of the Amal Movement’s "Development and Liberation" bloc emphasized that Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri remains “a guarantor of national unity and dialogue.”
He stressed that sensitive national issues — especially the question of arms control — must be resolved through “national dialogue.”
Khreis also urged Lebanon’s political factions to unite in calling for international pressure on Israel to stop its near-daily attacks on South Lebanon. He reaffirmed that the Lebanese army is a “key guarantor of security” and called for an end to “internal voices sowing discord.”
Fellow Amal MP Kassem Hachem, speaking during the funeral of a civilian killed in an Israeli strike on Shebaa on Wednesday, criticized what he described as the government's indifference. “The government no longer pays attention, or has become accustomed to the bombings, destruction, killings, and expanding occupation — as if it’s become normal,” he said.
Hachem questioned whether current policies are being dictated by “external pressures or desires,” asking: “Where is our sovereignty and national dignity? Why this abandonment of the South’s suffering? Where are the means of resistance for residents of border areas, who form Lebanon’s essential line of defense against regional threats?”
Iran downgrades ties after Australia expels ambassador
Iran has downgraded diplomatic relations with Australia following Canberra’s expulsion of the Iranian ambassador over alleged Iranian links to antisemitic arson attacks in Sydney and Melbourne.
Australia also suspended operations at Iran’s embassy in Tehran and evacuated its diplomats.
Tehran denies the accusations, calling them baseless, but confirmed it reduced Australia’s diplomatic presence in response. Despite the tensions, Iran’s embassy in Canberra continues consular services.
Middle East Eye reports growing diplomatic strain between the two countries.
New Israeli leaflets dropped in South Lebanon
Israeli leaflets threatening a factory near the former Khiam prison were dropped in South Lebanon on Thursday, demanding the evacuation of the factory and the adjacent house.
The targeted building is a stone factory owned by Ahmad Aoudeh, known as "Abou Mohammad." According to our correspondent, the factory and the adjacent house were evacuated as a precaution.
These new threats come a day after massive Israeli raids that killed at least one person and injured three others in construction equipment repair warehouses in Ansarieh, Saida district.
The Israeli army continues to hinder South Lebanon’s reconstruction with repeated strikes against warehouses and bulldozers.
The leaflet drops are part of a series of recent Israeli campaigns, including one last Sunday in Aita al-Shaab, aimed at threatening workers rebuilding destroyed buildings.
Gaza: Death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 45
At least 45 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip since dawn, including 28 in Gaza City, as bombardments intensify in the area, medical sources told Al Jazeera.
Among those killed in Gaza City, which faces a looming full-scale invasion by the Israeli army, are several children. At least five people were killed and 50 others injured in an airstrike on the al-Touffah neighborhood, according to a source at al-Ahli Arab Hospital. Another attack killed at least one person in the Zeitoun neighborhood, the same hospital source said.
Additionally, at least seven people were killed during a humanitarian aid distribution near Rafah in the south, alongside four others killed during another aid distribution in central Gaza.
South Lebanon
An Israeli drone crashed in the town of Khiam, in the Marjayoun district, our correspondent reports.
Pope Leo XIV meets Israeli president Herzog amid Gaza crisis
Pope Leo XIV met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the Vatican on Thursday, as Israel advances plans to seize Gaza City. The Pope has consistently called for an immediate cease-fire, the release of captives, and an end to what he describes as Israel’s “collective punishment” of Palestinians, Middle East Eye reports.
Herzog arrived at the Apostolic Palace and was escorted past Swiss guards to meet the pontiff. According to Herzog’s office, the discussions focused on securing the release of captives, combating global anti-Semitism, and protecting Christian communities in the Middle East.
The Vatican clarified that Herzog requested the meeting, denying reports that the Pope had extended the invitation. Spokesman Matteo Bruni stated, “It is the practice of the Holy See to grant requests for audience, it is not the practice to extend invitations.”
The late Pope Francis had earlier condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza as “immoral” and disproportionate, calling for an investigation into whether they constitute genocide.
Activists reveal list of 36 ships supplying arms and fuel to Israel amid Gaza crisis
A coalition of activist groups has released a list of 36 ships consistently supplying arms and fuel to Israel during the ongoing Gaza conflict, the No Harbour for Genocide campaign announced Thursday. The move supports a “people’s embargo” targeting vessels and companies aiding the violence.
Middle East Eye reports the list includes Maersk container ships transporting military supplies and goods for Israeli settlements across the Atlantic under a U.S. maritime program.
These ships often sail under U.S. and Hong Kong flags as part of the United States Maritime Administration (Marad) programme, whose mission is to “foster, promote and develop the maritime industry of the United States to meet the nation’s economic and security needs.”
The campaign aims to pressure governments and companies to halt logistical support for the violence and calls for greater international accountability.
Gaza: At least 84 Palestinians Kkilled by Israeli forces in past 24 hours
The Gaza Health Ministry reported on Thursday midday that at least 84 Palestinians have been killed and 338 injured in Israeli attacks across the enclave over the last 24 hours.
Many victims remain trapped under rubble or in the streets, as ambulance and civil defense teams are currently unable to reach them.
Additionally, at least 17 people seeking humanitarian aid were killed and 174 injured during the same period, bringing the total toll among aid seekers to 2,356 deaths and 17,244 wounded.
Since the start of the Israeli offensive in October 2023, Gaza authorities say the overall Palestinian death toll has reached at least 64,231, with 161,583 injured.
Yemen: UN employees detained by Houthis suspected of spying
A senior Houthi official told AFP on Thursday that U.N. employees detained by Houthi rebels in Yemen on Sunday are suspected of spying for the United States and Israel.
“The arrested U.N. staff are accused of espionage for the American and Israeli aggression, and anyone whose charges are confirmed will face trial,” said the official, speaking anonymously on behalf of the Houthi Foreign Ministry.
The U.N. announced Sunday that at least eleven of its staff were detained in Yemen, days after the killing of the Houthi Prime Minister and eleven other senior rebel officials in Israeli strikes on Sanaa, the capital controlled by Houthis since 2014.
Gaza: Famine death toll rises to 370
At least three Palestinians have died from malnutrition in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, according to a statement from the enclave’s Health Ministry on Telegram.
This brings the total number of deaths caused by famine in Gaza since the start of the war in October 2023 to 370, including 131 children, the ministry added.
Southern Lebanon: Israeli drone targets prefab container in border town
An Israeli drone targeted a prefabricated container in the Kharza neighborhood of Aita al-Shaab (Bint Jbeil district), near the Lebanese-Israeli border, reports our correspondent in the South.
These prefab units serve as temporary housing for residents whose homes were destroyed in previous Israeli strikes and are still awaiting reconstruction.
Additional developments:
- According to Haaretz, Israeli military officials estimate that around 200,000 people — roughly 20 percent of Gaza City’s remaining residents — will refuse to evacuate and remain in combat zones, despite life-threatening risks.
- On Tuesday, Israeli Army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir announced the beginning of the ground invasion of Gaza City, prompting at least 70,000 Palestinians to flee.
- Palestinian-American businessman Beshara Bahbah, involved in indirect negotiations, told Al Arabiya that he conveyed a new U.S. proposal to Hamas for ending the war in exchange for the release of all hostages.
- Former U.S. President Donald Trump took to his platform Truth Social on Wednesday, demanding that Hamas “immediately release the 20 hostages” still believed to be alive. “I won’t settle for 2, or 5, or 7!” he said, declaring, “Things will change fast. THIS WILL END!”
Southern Lebanon: Tense calm after deadly Israeli strikes
A tense calm has returned to southern Lebanon following a wave of deadly Israeli strikes on Wednesday, reports our correspondent.
- From the Israeli military site known as "Radar," heavy machine-gun fire was directed at the outskirts of the town of Shebaa, in the Hasbaya district.
- Several Israeli drones were also spotted flying over the Houche area in the Sour district.
- At least three people were killed in the towns of Shebaa, Yater (Bint Jbeil), and Ansarieh (Saida) in Wednesday’s strikes.
Israeli defense minister threatens Houthis with harsh retaliation
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has threatened retaliation after three missiles were launched from Yemen by the Houthi group on Wednesday and Thursday.
In a post on X, Katz referenced biblical plagues, writing: “After the plague of darkness and the plague of the death of the firstborn, Israel will inflict the remaining plagues on the Houthis.”
The Houthis had vowed to avenge the killing of their Prime Minister and other officials in an Israeli strike last week in the capital, Sanaa.
Death toll in Gaza rises as Israeli strikes continue
At least 31 people were killed across Gaza on Thursday morning in multiple Israeli airstrikes, according to Palestinian news agency WAFA, citing medical sources.
The Israeli offensive has now killed at least 63,746 people in Gaza — the majority of them civilians — according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry. These figures are considered credible by the United Nations.
Israel also said Wednesday it expects up to one million Palestinians to flee Gaza City ahead of a large-scale military operation.
Families of hostages call for immediate deal as US proposal reportedly delivered to Hamas
The Forum of Families of Hostages and Missing Persons has urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. officials, and mediators to “immediately bring negotiation teams together and keep them at the table until a deal is reached,” Haaretz reports.
The forum stressed that both Israel and Hamas have expressed willingness to reach an agreement for the release of hostages.
It also called for the implementation of the “Witkoff proposal” as part of a comprehensive deal that would bring home the 48 remaining hostages and end the war.
Daily protests continue in Israel in support of these demands.
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the unfolding situation in the Middle East.
The Israeli military is maintaining its intense offensive in the Gaza Strip, while also carrying out frequent strikes in southern Lebanon, alongside operations in Syria and Iran.
