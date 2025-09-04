Israel promises 'ten plagues' to Yemeni rebels after new missile launches

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Thursday promised "the ten plagues" to Yemen's Houthi rebels, after the army reported the launch of another missile toward Israel.

"The Houthis have once again fired missiles at Israel. We will inflict the ten plagues" on the Houthis, Katz wrote on X, a reference to the ten plagues of Egypt mentioned in the Bible.

The Israeli army said Thursday morning that a missile fired by the Houthis fell in an open area outside Israeli territory, without triggering warning sirens. The rebels have not yet responded to this announcement, but on Wednesday they had claimed responsibility for two missile attacks targeting Israel, which Israel said it had intercepted.

The Houthis vowed Saturday to avenge their prime minister, who was killed last week along with other ministers in an Israeli strike in the capital Sanaa, which they control.

Since the beginning of the Gaza war, triggered by the Oct. 7, 2023, attack by the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas against Israel, the Houthis have increased their drone and missile strikes against Israel and merchant ships linked to Israel off the coast of Yemen, saying they are acting in solidarity with the Palestinians. In response, Israel has repeatedly struck their positions.