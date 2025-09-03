2 wounded in armed clashes between 2 families in Burj al-Barajneh

A dispute between two families in the Burj al-Barajneh Palestinian camp, located in the southern suburbs of Beirut, escalated into armed clashes on Wednesday, local sources told our correspondent. According to initial reports, two people were wounded.

Machine guns were used, several businesses closed, and some families were forced to relocate.

This incident comes as the disarmament of Palestinian camps in Lebanon — initially scheduled for June 16 but delayed due to the war between Iran and Israel, as well as the lack of cooperation from some Palestinian factions, particularly Hamas — officially began on Aug. 21 at the Burj al-Barajneh camp, which is home mainly to factions of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), including President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah, which is sponsoring the process and has endorsed this principle for several months.