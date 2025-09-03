Hezbollah calls on authorities to 'reverse' disarmament decision

The Hezbollah parliamentary bloc on Wednesday reiterated its call for the Lebanese authorities to "reverse their decision contrary to the national pact regarding the weapons of the resistance," following its weekly meeting chaired by its leader, MP Mohammad Raad. The party also called on Nawaf Salam’s government to begin "reconstruction" of areas affected by the devastating 13-month war between Hezbollah and Israel.

"It is imperative, in order to defend Lebanon and preserve national sovereignty, that the authorities stop offering the enemy gifts, reverse their decision contrary to the National Pact and unpatriotic regarding the weapons of the resistance, and abandon their plans in this regard," Hezbollah said in a statement.

It also called on the authorities "to return to the dialogue advocated by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in his attempt to find a way out of the deadlock in which the government has placed the country by submitting to foreign diktats."

The party called on "the government to implement what it committed to in its ministerial statement regarding reconstruction, by including clear financial credits in its 2026 budget to cover these costs."

The Lebanese government approved, in early August, the objectives of the American roadmap presented by envoy Tom Barrack, through which it commits, among other things, to disarming Hezbollah.

The Lebanese Army was tasked by the authorities to present, by the end of August, a plan regarding this disarmament, which is expected to be discussed at a Parliament meeting scheduled for Friday. Hezbollah, meanwhile, continues to reject any discussion of giving up its weapons.

The parliament speaker and an ally of Hezbollah on Sunday called for dialogue on a defense strategy, a term used by his camp to refer to the issue of the militia’s weapons.

The party also believes that Israel is "determined not to implement any of its obligations arising from the agreement with the Lebanese state, announced on Nov. 27, 2024, whether it is to cease hostilities, withdraw from occupied points, the number of which has increased, or to stop assassinations, strikes, and daily violations of sovereignty."

It accused the Israeli state of "mocking any measure taken by the Lebanese government, even regarding its adoption of the American document on the arms monopoly."

"The government must address a long list of significant strategic challenges, among which is the initiative to restore the national unity it broke by committing to a harmful decision that threatens stability," Hezbollah continued.