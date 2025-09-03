Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

SOUTH LEBANON

Israel army says 'no intentional fire' towards UN's Lebanon peacekeepers


AFP / 03 September 2025 17:38

A French UNIFIL soldier on July 8, 2025, at a Lebanese Army base in Sour, southern Lebanon. (Credit: Matthieu Karam/L’Orient-Le Jour)

The Israeli army said on Wednesday that its forces had not intentionally fired at peacekeepers in Lebanon, after the U.N. force said Israeli drones dropped four grenades near its personnel a day earlier.

A military statement said Israeli forces in southern Lebanon had "identified suspicious activity" and "deployed several [stun] grenades in the vicinity to disrupt and remove the potential threat," stressing that "no intentional fire was directed at UNIFIL personnel."

The Israeli army said on Wednesday that its forces had not intentionally fired at peacekeepers in Lebanon, after the U.N. force said Israeli drones dropped four grenades near its personnel a day earlier.

A military statement said Israeli forces in southern Lebanon had "identified suspicious activity" and "deployed several [stun] grenades in the vicinity to disrupt and remove the potential threat," stressing that "no intentional fire was directed at UNIFIL personnel."

On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read