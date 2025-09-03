Israel army says 'no intentional fire' towards UN's Lebanon peacekeepers

The Israeli army said on Wednesday that its forces had not intentionally fired at peacekeepers in Lebanon, after the U.N. force said Israeli drones dropped four grenades near its personnel a day earlier.
A military statement said Israeli forces in southern Lebanon had "identified suspicious activity" and "deployed several [stun] grenades in the vicinity to disrupt and remove the potential threat," stressing that "no intentional fire was directed at UNIFIL personnel."
The Israeli army said on Wednesday that its forces had not intentionally fired at peacekeepers in Lebanon, after the U.N. force said Israeli drones dropped four grenades near its personnel a day earlier.
A military statement said Israeli forces in southern Lebanon had "identified suspicious activity" and "deployed several [stun] grenades in the vicinity to disrupt and remove the potential threat," stressing that "no intentional fire was directed at UNIFIL personnel."