DIPLOMACY

Putin speaks with Kim, thanks him for help from North Korean soldiers to Russia


By AFP, 03 September 2025 10:25

In this archival photo released by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meet in Beijing after attending a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the victory over Japan and the end of World War II, on Sept.3, 2025. (Credit: Alexander Kazakov/AFP.)

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke Wednesday with his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong Un in Beijing, where the two leaders attended celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory over Japan and the end of World War II, the Kremlin announced.

"I would like to thank you on behalf of the Russian people for our joint participation in the fight against contemporary neo-Nazism," Putin said at the start of the meeting, expressing gratitude to the North Korean soldiers for fighting in Russia's Kursk region, which saw a large-scale Ukrainian incursion for several months.

