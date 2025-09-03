Putin speaks with Kim, thanks him for help from North Korean soldiers to Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke Wednesday with his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong Un in Beijing, where the two leaders attended celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory over Japan and the end of World War II, the Kremlin announced.

"I would like to thank you on behalf of the Russian people for our joint participation in the fight against contemporary neo-Nazism," Putin said at the start of the meeting, expressing gratitude to the North Korean soldiers for fighting in Russia's Kursk region, which saw a large-scale Ukrainian incursion for several months.