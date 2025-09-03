UNICEF warns of fallout from education funding cuts

Millions more children around the world could end up out of school by the end of 2026 due to a forecasted plunge in international aid for education, UNICEF said Tuesday.

Official development aid earmarked for education is expected to drop 24 percent by next year compared to 2023, or $3.2 billion, the U.N. agency said.

It said 80 percent of this decline is linked to three donor countries: the United States, Germany and France.

If these cuts become reality, UNICEF estimates that around six million more children could end up out of school by the end of next year, raising the total from 272 million to 278 million.

"This is equivalent to emptying every primary school in Germany and Italy combined," the agency said.

"Every dollar cut from education is not just a budgetary decision, it's a child's future hanging in the balance," said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell.

The agency said it was particularly worried about countries or places suffering through humanitarian crises, like Haiti, Somalia or the Palestinian territories.

It also warned of the impact of education cuts on girls, with cuts expected in tuition subsidies and money for building separate toilets for them.

UNICEF said that geographically, west and central Africa will be the hardest hit: 1.9 million children in danger of being denied schooling.

And besides those left completely out of school, 290 million kids could see the quality of their education erode, UNICEF said.