Rasamny launches a drainage cleaning campaign ahead of first rains

BEIRUT — Public Works and Transport Minister Fayez Rasamny launched a large-scale operation Tuesday to clean out sewers and infrastructure that remove rainwater, ahead of the first rainfall.

The decision was made during a meeting with technical teams and contractors. Every autumn, many main roads in Lebanon are flooded with the first rains due to a lack of maintenance, causing massive traffic jams and sometimes trapping motorists.

Rasamny emphasized "the importance of maintaining and cleaning all drainage channels and removing waste to ensure the drains are available in case of an emergency."

He called for "complete monitoring of channels and ditches to make sure water flows normally, without blockages that could cause flooding."

According to the minister, the cleaning work will focus on pipelines in various regions of Lebanon, particularly along the Khaldeh highway and on roads in Awali, Sour, Naqoura, Zahrani, Nabatieh, Marjayoun and Marj al-Zouhour.

The northern suburbs of Beirut are also included, up to the road leading to Casino du Liban, as well as Chekka, Koura, Bsharri, Zgharta and Tripoli. The ministry will also clean drains in Hazmieh, Shtaura, Masnaa, Rashaya and the southern suburbs.

Rasamny also announced the launch of a public awareness campaign against waste accumulation in drains and the dangers of this practice. He called for cooperation between ministries and relevant authorities "to find sustainable solutions to encroachments on rivers and infrastructure."

The minister also called for the creation of an emergency response team ready to intervene in areas prone to flooding.