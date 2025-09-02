Magnitude 4 earthquake strikes Halabja region in Iraqi Kurdistan

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4 was recorded Monday morning in northeastern Iraq, in the province of Halabja in Iraqi Kurdistan.

According to the official report from the Seismic Monitoring Department of the Iraqi Meteorological Authority, published Tuesday, the tremor occurred at 6:36 a.m. local time at a depth of 5 km, and its epicenter was located about 30 km east of the city of Kifri, in Sulaymaniyah province.

The quake was felt by residents of the region, but as of now, no casualties or material damage have been reported. However, authorities have urged the public not to give in to rumors or misinformation and to strictly follow instructions issued by official agencies.

This earthquake occurred in a mountainous border area that is regularly exposed to seismic activity due to its proximity to the Iranian border and the presence of tectonic faults in the region.