SYRIA

France issues arrest warrant for Assad over 2012 journalist killings

French courts issue arrest warrants for Assad and six officials over 2012 Homs strikes that killed journalists Marie Colvin and Remi Ochlik.

AFP / 02 September 2025 16:19

Deposed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during a televised interview with Sky News Arabia, broadcast on Aug. 9, 2023. (Credit: Sky News screenshot)

French judicial authorities have issued arrest warrants for ousted Syrian president Bashar al-Assad and six other top former officials over the bombardment of a rebel-held city in 2012 that killed two journalists, lawyers said Tuesday.

Marie Colvin, 56, an American working for The Sunday Times of Britain, and French photographer Remi Ochlik, 28, were killed on Feb. 22, 2012, by the explosion in the eastern city of Homs, which is being investigated by the French judiciary as a potential crime against humanity.

